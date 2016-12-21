Man killed after being struck by train on East Coast Main Line

A man who was struck by a train on the East Coast Main Line yesterday died at the scene, police have confirmed.

British Transport Police today said its officers were called to the line at Ranskill Crossing in South Yorkshire after a report that a person had been struck by a train at 5.23pm.

Medics from the local ambulance service attended alongside officers but the man, who was in his forties, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A spokeswoman said: "His next of kin has been informed. The death is not being treated as suspicious and so a file has been prepared for the coroner."

The line was closed between Retford and Doncaster for several hours following the incident, with trains cancelled or delayed as a result.