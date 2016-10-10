Man killed in fatal crash was chef at popular motorcyclist cafe

A motorcyclist has died after a collision with a wagon on the A59 near Skipton.

The 21-year-old rider, Joshua Jake Duxbury, was pronounced dead at the scene on Saturday morning.

Police today said Mr Duxbury, from Blackburn, had been on his way to open up the Hambleton Cafe – a cafe popular with motorcyclists – where he worked as a chef.

The crash happened at around 8.25am, approximately three miles out of Skipton towards Harrogate.

The road was closed to allow collision investigators to examine the scene and reopened at around 1.15pm.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or who saw the motorbike or lorry in the moments leading up to the collision, is asked to call the police if they have not already done so.

Call 101, select option 2 and ask for the Major Collision Investigation Team.

Please quote reference number 12160183219 when passing on information.