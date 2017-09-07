Man killed in police car crash in Chesterfield named

A man killed after he was hit by a police car in Chesterfield has been named.

Dennis Wilson, a 91-year-old widower, was struck by a police car in Loundsley Green Road, Loundsley Green, at 8.25sm on Monday.

He was on his regular morning walk when the collision occurred.

The Independent Police Complaints Commission is investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision.

A watchdog spokesman said: "Mr Wilson, a 91-year-old widower who lived locally, was pronounced dead at the scene after the collision in Loundsley Green Road at about 8.25am. It is believed he was taking his regular morning walk when it happened.

"The single-crewed police car is understood to have been responding to an emergency call at the time and the IPCC is independently investigating the circumstances following a referral from Derbyshire Constabulary.

"Several independent witnesses have been identified but IPCC investigators are keen for anyone else who saw the incident but has not yet come forward to contact them."

IPCC Commissioner Derrick Campbell said: “Our thoughts are with Mr Wilson’s family and everyone affected by this tragic incident.

Call the IPCC on 0800 096 9071 or send an email to loundsleygreenroad@ipcc.gsi.gov.uk