Man killed in serious collision in North Yorkshire Dales is named by police

Police have named a man who died in a serious collision near a North Yorkshire Dales visitor attraction earlier this month.

The 74-year-old man was today named as Rade Brkovic, 74, from the Keighley area of West Yorkshire.

He was the driver of a red MG was the driver of a red MG involved in a serious collision on the B6255 near White Scar Caves.

Two other vehicles - a silver Vauxhall Vectra and a silver Volkswagen Jetta - were involved in the crash, which happened on the road between Ingleton and Hawes at around 11.30am on Sunday, April 9.

The passenger in the MG, a 70-year-old woman, suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital in Preston for treatment.

Two other people were also treated for less serious injuries.