A man was robbed while standing outside a taxi office in Hull.

Humberside Police have appealed for witnesses following the robbery on Spring Bank, Hull, between 11.30pm and 12.30am on Tuesday.

The victim, 47, was standing outside the taxi office when he was knocked to the floor.

When he got back to his feet, the man noticed that his wallet was missing.

The victim suffered minor facial injuries in the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting log 342 of 13/12/16.