Man left with breathing problems after balaclava-clad burglars threw noxious substance in his face

A group of burglars wearing balaclavas burst into a house and threw a 'noxious substance' in a man's face, leaving him with breathing problems.

The incident happened as part of a botched burglary in the early hours of the morning today (Friday).

The group, wearing balaclavas, went into the house before throwing a noxious substance at the resident when confronted.

The substance - some sort of ammonia - led to the victim being taken to hospital with breathing problems.

But the burglars left empty-handed and fled the scene in a black Range Rover.

The incident occurred at around 1.15am (06/10) on Bell Street, Upton, Wakefield.

The resident, a man in his 30s, was taken to hospital for treatment. His condition is described as not being life threatening.

Detective Inspector Dave Watts, of Wakefield District CID, said: “The liquid used was found to be ammonia based and led to the victim having respiratory issues. He remains in hospital at this time in a serious, but not life-threatening condition.

“We are continuing to carry out extensive enquiries into the incident and would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the burglary or who has any information that could assist the investigation.

“We would also like to hear from anyone who saw a black Range Rover driving in the area at the time of the incident.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wakefield District CID via 101 quoting crime number 13170462259 or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.