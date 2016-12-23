Man left with serious head injuries following assault

A man has been left with serious head injuries, following an assault that was carried out at a property in a Doncaster village yesterday afternoon.

Police received the report at around 3.15pm, when emergency services were called to Prince's Crescent, Edlington where a man in his 30s had been seriously injured.

He has been taken to hospital where his condition is described as serious.

A 35-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault and is being questioned by officers.

Enquiries are ongoing.

South Yorkshire Police have now launched an appeal for witnesses.

A spokesman said: "Were you in the area yesterday afternoon? Did you see anything that could help officers?

"Please call 101 or email enquiries@southyorks.pnn.police.uk quoting incident number 648 of December 22, 2016."