Man may have been attacked with machete during Leeds mass brawl

A man is believed to have been attacked with a machete when a brawl broke out in a Leeds street.

Police received reports of a group of men fighting in Neville Road, Halton Moor, shortly before 6pm on December 22.

A spokesman said: "Officers found a 47-year-old man with a serious injury to his hand, which was believed to have been caused by a machete.

"His injuries were serious but not life threatening and he was taken to Leeds General Infirmary for treatment."

The road was closed while the scene underwent forensic examination.

Anyone with any information that could assist the ongoing investigation is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101, quoting crime number 13160749702.

Information can also be passed to the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.