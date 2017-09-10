Man murdered at Sheffield estate

Have your say

A 31-year-old man was murdered at a Sheffield estate in the early hours of this morning, it was confirmed a few moments ago.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "We are appealing for information after the murder of a 31-year-old man on the Wensley Estate in Firth Park, Sheffield.

"Police were called at 12.02am on Sunday, September following reports that a man had been injured.

"He was taken to hospital but was pronounced dead shortly afterwards. A murder investigation has now commenced."

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 3 of September 10, 2017.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.