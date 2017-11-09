Man named after body discovered by children on school trip on Yorkshire beach

A man whose body was discovered on a beach by children on a school trip at Yorkshire's coast has been named by police.

Alan Timms, 59, was found dead on the beach at Selwicks Bay, near Flamborough, on Tuesday.

Pupils from the High School of Dundee were on an excursion to Flamborough when they spotted the body on the beach.

Police have no identified Mr Timms, and said he had lived in Bridlington since 2010.

A Humberside Police spokesperson said: "We currently do not believe the circumstances of his death are suspicious.

"However, we are asking for help from the public.

"Please call us if you saw or spoke with Alan in the past two weeks or have any information that could help us to piece together his movements prior to being found."

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting log 176 of November 6.