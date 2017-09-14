Man on bike spat on victim with white cane who was walking on York cycle path

Police are seeking witnesses to an assault which took place on a cycle path in York.

The victim, who was using a white cane, was walking along the cycle path between Fifth Avenue and James Street in the Tang Hall area.

As they headed east near the ambulance station, two unknown men cycled past from the opposite direction.

One man spat on the victim's shoulder and arm.

North Yorkshire Police released the details today, although the incident happened at around 5pm on Monday, July 10.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has any information, is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101.

Press 2, ask to speak to PC Gemma Mumby and quote reference number 12170120926.

Information can also be passed on anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.