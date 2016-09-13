Man on fire outside a Frankie and Benny’s is airlifted to hospital

A 26-year-old man has been airlifted to hospital after being found on fire outside a Frankie and Benny’s restaurant.

Emergency services were called to Sandbrook Retail Park in Rochdale at around 11.20am on Tuesday following reports that a man was on fire, Greater Manchester Police said.

The man was found to be suffering from severe burns from the waist down, including his hands, a spokeswoman for North West Ambulance Service said.

He was taken to Wythenshawe Hospital, which has a specialist burns unit, by air ambulance, she added.

Greater Manchester Police said the man remains in a “critical condition” and inquiries into the incident are ongoing.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.