Search

Man on fire outside a Frankie and Benny’s is airlifted to hospital

File picture

File picture

0
Have your say

A 26-year-old man has been airlifted to hospital after being found on fire outside a Frankie and Benny’s restaurant.

Emergency services were called to Sandbrook Retail Park in Rochdale at around 11.20am on Tuesday following reports that a man was on fire, Greater Manchester Police said.

The man was found to be suffering from severe burns from the waist down, including his hands, a spokeswoman for North West Ambulance Service said.

He was taken to Wythenshawe Hospital, which has a specialist burns unit, by air ambulance, she added.

Greater Manchester Police said the man remains in a “critical condition” and inquiries into the incident are ongoing.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Back to the top of the page