Man on Syria terror charges after arrest in Batley

A 30-year-old man has been charged with Syria-related terror offences after being arrested in West Yorkshire.

Gulam Meyar-Ul Idnan Hussain was detained in Batley last Wednesday as part of a pre-planned “intelligence-led investigation”, the North East Counter Terrorism Unit said.

A warrant of further detention was granted on Friday, the organisation added.

He has now been charged with two offences contrary to Section 5 of the Terrorism Act 2006 and is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in central London today.