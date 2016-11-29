Man passes out as group assault him in York

A group punched and kicked a man until he passed out during an assault in York.

It happened on the the riverside walk near to the Rowntree Park area between 8pm and 8.30pm on November 22, as the victim, a man in his 20s, was walking towards the city centre.

He was approached by a group of four men and a woman.

Then the men assaulted the victim, knocking him to the floor punching and kicking him numerous times causing him to pass out before they fled.

One of the suspects is described as being around 18-years-old, of stocky build, and was wearing a blue hooded-top with the hood up.

Officers are conducting enquiries and asking for anyone with information to come forward and call 101.