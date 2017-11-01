Man plunges to his death from tower block in Leeds

A man fell to his death from a high-rise block of flats in Leeds last night.

The 35-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene after police were called to Wortley Heights off Tong Road shortly after 10pm.

He is believed to have fallen from the building’s 16th floor.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said the death was not being treated as suspicious and the coroner had been informed.

It is understood the man was not a resident in Wortley Heights but came from the Armley area.