Man pops the question with Leeds Abbey Dash finish line proposal

Getting cold feet is one of the last things you’d expect to hear at today’s Leeds 10k Abbey Dash.

But accountancy student Matt Waddingham, 31, had more reason than most to be nervous about the race – after hatching a plan to propose to his partner Sarah at the finish line.

Once the Scunthorpe couple completed the race together after an hour and a half, their children James, six, and Ava, two, presented themselves with T-shirts which read: “Mummy will you marry Daddy?”

Mr Waddingham said: “Just three weeks ago is when I started to think it might be possible.

“It’s Sarah’s birthday today so I wanted to make it special.

“When she realised what the T-shirts said she started crying.

“She said yes, thank God!”

Sarah, 36, said: “It was a massive surprise. I didn’t know what to think.”

But she added that Matthew chose the “perfect” occasion to pop the question.

The pair are yet to set a date for the wedding, which will be their second following a separation.

Mr Waddingham thanked Age UK and his step-daughter Courtney Stanley for helping to make the proposal happen.