Man punched in the back during attempted robbery

A man was approached by three people who asked him for money before punching him in the back when he fled.

Detectives in Hull are looking for witnesses following an attempted robbery in Pearson Park, Hull at around 10.15pm on Wednesday October 26.

A 38-year-old man was walking home alone following a night in the pub when three men, who were described as Asian, asked him the time and then asked for money.

Feeling threatened the man ran from the men at which point he was punched in the back.

Anyone with information or who witnessed the incident is asked to call 101, crime reference number 2224371.