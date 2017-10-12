Man 'released under investigation' as police probe reports of bullet at North Yorkshire fracking site

A man who was arrested at a North Yorkshire fracking site on suspicion of possessing ammunition has been released under investigation by police.

North Yorkshire Police said today (Thursday) that investigations are continuing into the arrest at Kirby Misperton fracking site, which was made on Wednesday (October 11).

Six people were arrested for offences including possession of ammunition, assaulting a police officer and obstructing the highway at Kirby Misperton.

A 53-year-old man was arrested at about 2.25pm, on Habton Road, Kirby Misperton. A suspected bullet was seized. He had been arrested on suspicion of possessing ammunition for a firearm.

The man, now aged 54, has been released under investigation by North Yorkshire Police.

A spokesman for the force said: "A 54-year-old man arrested on suspicion of possessing ammunition for a firearm has been released under investigation while police enquiries continue."

A 38-year-old woman was arrested at about 12.25pm on Wednesday on suspicion of obstructing a police officer.

A 29-year-old woman was arrested at about 11.30am on suspicion of obstructing the highway and obstructing a police officer.

Two 40-year-old women who locked themselves together and lay in the middle of Habton Road were cut free at about 9.15am, and arrested on suspicion of obstructing the highway.

And at 8.30am, a 49-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer, and obstructing a police officer, on Habton Road.

Police say they have a duty to ensure the safety of everyone involved in protests at Kirby Misperton. Third Energy was granted permission to frack at the site in 2016.