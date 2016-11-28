Man remanded over knife attack on off-duty police officer in Leeds shop

A man has been remanded in custody following a knife attack on an off-duty police officer at the HMV store in Leeds city centre.

Paul James Owens, 36, of no fixed address, appeared before magistrates in the city on Saturday charged with causing grievous bodily harm, possession of an offensive weapon and attempted theft in relation to Friday morning’s incident.

The victim’s neck, face and hand were slashed with a knife soon after the Lands Lane store opened for the Black Friday sales.

He received hospital treatment for his injuries before being released.