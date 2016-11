A man has been rescued after falling 12 feet off a wall.

Firefighters were called to Healey Road in Ossett at around 1.50pm this afternoon, where the man had fallen on to a river bank.

Emergency services including a water rescue team from Rothwell, and a technical rescue unit from Cleckheaton, attended the scene.

They placed the man on a stretcher and hoisted him to safety.

He is believed to have hip and leg fractures.