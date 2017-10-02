Man rescued from River Aire in Leeds city centre

Have your say

A man was pulled from the River Aire in Leeds city centre in the early hours of this morning after he threatened to commit suicide.

Firefighters and police were called to the scene in Meadow Lane at around 1.15am.

The man jumped into the water, prompting a full water rescue crew to be launched by West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service.

The man was safely recovered and was taken into the care of paramedics.

Fire crews from Leeds, Killingbeck, Osset and Rothwell attended the incident.