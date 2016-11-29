Man robbed at knifepoint by two men in Scunthorpe alleyway

A man was robbed at knifepoint in Scunthorpe.

The victim, 25, was walking down an alleyway off Frodingham Road at around 7pm on Sunday when he was approached by two men.

One of the men then grabbed hold of him before threatening him with a penknife and demanding he hand over his wallet.

The victim had previously withdrawn £100 from a cash machine, which he handed over and the two men fled towards Diana Street.

He was not harmed.

The first suspect is described as white, in his late 20s to early 30s, 5ft 9ins tall, of medium build, with short brown hair and a modern comb-over.

He was wearing a grey pullover hooded-top with a logo on the front.

The other suspect is described as Asian and also in his late 20s to early 30s.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting log 477 of 27/11/16.