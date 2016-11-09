Man running around dressed as Darth Vader attracts police attention

A man dressed as Darth Vader from Star Wars who has been spotted by residents all over a Yorkshire city has been snapped by officers outside a police station.

It is not clear why the man - or woman - dressed in a full Star Wars costume has been running around across Sheffield a full 10 days after Halloween.

There is no suggestion he’s done anything wrong, but Sheffield South West Local Policing Team issued a statement, saying: “Are those rumours true? Are they filming Star Wars in Sheffield?

“Sighting of Darth Vader passing the Police Station on Chesterfield Road just now. The (Police) force was clearly with him!”

While rumours of Star Wars filming in Sheffield turned out to be a hoax, it’s clear Darth Vader has been getting around the city.

Residents say he’s been sighted in Meadowhead and on Derby Road in Clay Cross.