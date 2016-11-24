Man’s body found in Elland

A man’s body was found in Elland yesterday afternoon (Wednesday).

Detective Inspector Gary Stephenson, of Calderdale CID, said police were called to a building in Elland Lane at around 4.30pm, following reports of concerns for safety.

A 33-year-old man was found dead at the scene. There are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding his death at this time.

Enquiries are ongoing on behalf of the coroner.