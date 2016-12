Police searching for missing 32-year-old Daniel Higgs of Rotherham have found a body.

Officers recovered the body from the River Don at Rotherham just before 11am today (Tues Dec 13).

Formal identification has not yet taken place but police believe the body may be that of Mr Higgs, who has not been seen since Wednesday November 23.

His family has been informed of the discovery and are being supported by specialist officers.