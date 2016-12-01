Man's body pulled from water near college in Doncaster

The body of a man has been pulled from water near a college in Doncaster.

Officers made the discovery last night (Wednesday) after carrying out a search operation near High Melton College.

The scene is now being guarded and underwater search teams have been deployed to determine the circumstances of the man's death.

Workmen had reported what appeared to be a body in the area at around 2.45pm the previous day.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "The dark and cold conditions prevented officers from accessing the body and so the scene was guarded overnight.

"The scene continues to be protected and officers remain at the scene carrying out enquiries."

Detectives are working alongside Yorkshire Water, underwater search teams and CSI officers to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.

Police said formal identification and a forensic post-mortem examination are yet to take place.