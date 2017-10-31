Man's body was found inside vehicle parked at Horsforth railway station

Police have finished examining the scene at Horsforth railway station where a man's body was found yesterday.

Officers were called to the station just before 8.30am yesterday after reports that a body had been found inside a vehicle.

British Transport Police had been treating the man's death as 'unexplained', but today said it not considered to be suspicious.

A spokesman said: "Officers attended alongside paramedics however a 51-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. His family have been informed.

"A full scene assessment has taken place and officers are now treating the man’s death as not suspicious."

Investigating officers will now prepare a file for the coroner.