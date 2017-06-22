Man seen being forced into rear of car by four people - police appeal

A police appeal has been issued after witnesses reported seeing four people force a man into the boot of a car.

Police received a call at about 9.30pm on Monday (June 19) about the alleged potential abduction.

Officers received a call from a woman who reported seeing a man being forced into the rear of a black car at the junction of Broadstone Way and Knowles Lane in Holmewood, Bradford.

The car, which is believed to have been carrying four males, is then reported to have made off in the direction of Farway.

Several other witnesses who reported seeing a similar incident were identified by officers.

The man involved is described as being of South Asian or East Asian descent.

Detective Inspector Matt Walker, of Bradford CID, said: "We have not had any missing persons reports or other concern for safety calls, and there may be a reasonable explanation for what people saw.

"An extensive investigation is underway to establish the full circumstances, and I would ask the people involved, anyone who witnessed this incident or anyone who has any information, to please get in touch with officers."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Constable 6143 Paul Maxwell on 101, quoting crime reference 13170281132.

Information can also be passed anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.