Man ‘serious’ after jumping from window to flee blaze

Fire accident investigators are at the scene of a house fire this morning where a man was injured after jumping from a first floor window to escape the blaze.

The man was taken to hospital suffering from smoke inhalation after escaping from the blaze, which broke out in a fire on Cooks Gardens, Keyingham, in Holderness, just after 6pm last night.

His condition is thought to be serious.

Firefighters arrived to find dense smoke pouring from the front door - which had been blown out - first floor and through the roof. The back door had also been blown out.

The fire swept through the house leaving it gutted and also spread to the next door property.

Residents said they had seen the man, who was at home alone at the time, “covered in black soot.”

Both Station Road and Cooks Gardens remain closed today.

Humberside Police said the cause of the fire was unknown and a full investigation would be needed.