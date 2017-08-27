Man seriously injured after car crashed into wall in Sowerby Bridge

A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries this morning after his car crashed into a wall in the centre of Sowerby Bridge.

Emergency services were called to Town Hall Street at around 6.10am to reports of a crash.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said the man driving the car had suffered serious injuries.

The road was closed until around 11am while accident investigators worked at the scene.

Now officers want to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision.

Contact police on 101, quoting reference 466 of August 27.