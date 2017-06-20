Man seriously injured after van hit road sign in Leeds

A MAN was seriously injured after the van he was driving collided with a road sign in Leeds this morning.

Police said the incident happened just before 10am today (Tues June 20) as the white Ford Transit van travelled along Harrogate Road from Harewood.

The man was taken to hospital where his condition is described as serious.

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or the vehicle being driven immediately before the incident to contact police on 101 quoting log 543 of Tuesday 20 June.