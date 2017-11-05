Man seriously injured in collision with cyclist in York

A MAN is seriously ill in hospital following a collision with a cyclist in York.

Police believe a cyclist collided with the man aged in his fifties as he walked along the riverside path near Scarborough Bridge at around 11.15pm last night. (Sat Nov 4)

Police are appealing for information and are urging the cyclist to come forward.

The pedestrian was walking home from a night out in York. The cyclist is believed to have collided with him as he was walking in the direction of Leeman Road.

A member of public helped the man following the collision.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesman, said: "He was taken to hospital with head injuries and remains in a serious condition, although he is showing signs of improvement this morning."

Officers believe the bike involved may have sustained damage.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information that could help the investigation is urged to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1 and quote incident number 12170198729.