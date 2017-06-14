Man seriously injured in 'violent' disturbance in York

A man in his 20s was seriously injured when people started fighting with weapons in York.

The man is being treated at York District Hospital after the fight broke out on Monday afternoon in the Monkton Road/Elmfield Avenue area.

Police said it involved a number of people who are believed to have used weapons.

A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of affray. He has been released on bail as enquiries continue.

Police patrols have been taking place to reassure the community.

Police are asking witnesses to call them on 101. Or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.