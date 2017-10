Have your say

Police are investigating reports a man was sexually assaulted in the city centre.

The attack was reported by a third party in the Assembly Street area, near the railway arches and The Calls.

The incident is thought to have taken place on Wednesday night or in the early hours of Thursday morning.

A crime scene was located and the reported victim was identified and spoken with by specialist officers.

Investigations remain ongoing by Leeds District Adult Safeguarding detectives today.