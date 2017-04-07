Man slashes all four tyres and smashes windscreen of van in Yorkshire

A hooded man slashed all four tyres and smashed the windscreen of a removals vans in Scaborough.

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information after the offence at around 9.30pm on Sunday, March 26 on Gladstone Road.

The suspect is described as a white man, of average build and height. He was wearing a dark hooded top, possibly leather, with the hood pulled up, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, select option two and ask for Lauren Green or Adam Varney. You can also email lauren.green262@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk.

Information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.