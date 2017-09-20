Man stabbed during disturbance in Sheffield street

A man was stabbed during a disturbance in a Sheffield street.

South Yorkshire Police said the 50-year-old suffered 'superficial stab wounds' during the incident in Willoughby Street, Page Hall, at 7.20pm on Monday.

She added: "Emergency services were called to Willoughby Street following reports of a disturbance.

"On arrival, a 50-year-old man was found with puncture wounds to his upper body. He was taken to hospital for treatment but was discharged shortly after.

"Enquiries are ongoing."

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.