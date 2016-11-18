Man stabbed in Chapeltown robbery

A man was robbed and stabbed with a metallic object before thieves made off with his bag, mobile phone and wallet.

Police are looking for two men following the attack, which took place on Newton Road heading towards Potternewton Park, on Thursday October 27, 9.15pm.

The victim received facial injuries and puncture wounds to his leg.

The first suspect was described as a white male around 5ft9 tall of thin build, aged 30-40 with short dark hair.

He wore a white or beige coloured hat and spoke with an English accent.

The second man was a white, of larger build than his accomplice, with a tidy, close-shaven beard and short dark hair.

Detective Constable Rob Kennerley of Leeds District CID said; “The victim had just got off the bus minutes before the incident and was left understandably shaken following the incident.

“I am certain that someone will have either seen the suspects prior to, or after the incident, or who maybe able to help identify the suspects.

“I would ask anyone with information to come forward by calling myself via 101, quoting 13160533424. Information can also be given to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Enquiries are ongoing.”