Man stabbed outside Leeds shopping centre

Have your say

A 40-year-old man was stabbed outside a shopping centre in Leeds in the early hours of this morning.

The incident happened at 1.20am outside the Sainsbury’s store in the Arndale Centre on Otley Road, Headingley.

The man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

There is a large police presence at the scene as enquiries into the incident remain on going.

Otley Road was shut but has now reopened.

Detective Inspector Richard Holmes, of Leeds CID, said: “I would appeal for any witnesses or anyone with information to contact police.”

Any witnesses are urged to contact police on 101 quoting log 139 of Saturday, August 26.