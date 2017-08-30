Man still wanted over spending spree at Meadowhall with stolen card

A man wanted over a £3,200 shopping spree at Meadowhall with a stolen card has not yet been traced.

Detectives have issued a CCTV image of a man they believe could hold vital information about the use of a stolen card at Meadowhall on Friday, August 4.

In a 45-minute period the card was used a number of times on transactions totalling £3,500.

Earlier in the day the card was stolen from an 88-year-old woman who received a telephone call from someone claiming to be from her bank's fraud department.

She gave some details over the phone and handed her card to someone who called to collect it.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.