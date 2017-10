Have your say

A man suffered burns after his duvet caught fire during the early hours in Leeds.

Firefighters were called to the home in Coppice Wood Grove, Guiseley, at around 2.50am this morning (Sunday).

The man, in his 20s, was taken to hospital after a tealight candle set fire to the bedroom duvet.

He suffered burns to his foot, ankle and hands, West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said.