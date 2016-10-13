Man suffers burns during South Yorkshire building fire

A man in his 50s has suffered minor burns after a fire in a South Yorkshire village this morning.

The blaze broke out at a property in Elizabeth Street, Goldthorpe, shortly before 8am today.

South Yorkshire Fire Service said it is thought the fire started in the loft.

However, the fire was already out by the time crews from Dearne, Adwick and Edlington arrived on the scene.

They ventilated the property before handing over to fire investigators who will work to establish the cause.