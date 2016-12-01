Search

Man suffers serious facial injuries after pub bottle attack

editorial image
0
Have your say

A man lost two teeth after being smashed in the face with a bottle at a pub in Barnsley.

Police said the assault, at New Bank pub, Doncaster Road, Goldthorpe, was reported at around 11.50pm on Sunday.

The victim, 29, was hit in the face by a bottle after a fight broke out near the smoking area door inside the pub.

He sustained serious facial injuries as a result of the attack.

The man who is thought to have thrown the bottle has been described as white with short ginger hair, of a stocky build and was wearing a dark coloured top.

He is also thought to be linked to a dark coloured Mercedes car that was in the car park at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to contact police on 101.

Back to the top of the page