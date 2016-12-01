Man suffers serious facial injuries after pub bottle attack

A man lost two teeth after being smashed in the face with a bottle at a pub in Barnsley.

Police said the assault, at New Bank pub, Doncaster Road, Goldthorpe, was reported at around 11.50pm on Sunday.

The victim, 29, was hit in the face by a bottle after a fight broke out near the smoking area door inside the pub.

He sustained serious facial injuries as a result of the attack.

The man who is thought to have thrown the bottle has been described as white with short ginger hair, of a stocky build and was wearing a dark coloured top.

He is also thought to be linked to a dark coloured Mercedes car that was in the car park at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to contact police on 101.