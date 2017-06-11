Man suffers serious injuries in Sheffield collision

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man suffered serious injuries when he was struck by a car in Sheffield last night.

The collision took place at the junction with Ridgeway Road and Gleadless Mount near to the Gleadless Townend tramstop at around 9.40pm last night.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Special policing officers are investigating after a man was struck by a car in the Gleadless area of Sheffield. "The man remains in hospital with serious injuries.

"We would ask anyone who witnessed the collision to call us on 101, quoting incident number 1230 of June 10."

Parts of Gleadless Mount and Ridgeway Road were closed until around 11pm following the collision.

