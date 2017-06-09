Man suffers serious knife wound in Leeds kebab shop stabbing

A stabbing at a Leeds takeaway has left a man with a serious arm injury.

Officers were called at 11.11pm last night to reports of a man having been stabbed at King Kebab, in Tempest Road, Beeston.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Officers attended and found a 56-year-old man with a serious knife injury to his arm. He is currently being treated in hospital. His injuries are not life threatening.

"A 23-year-old man was also assaulted during the incident and received minor injuries.

"A 34-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of Section 18 wounding and is currently in custody. Other suspects have been identified and enquiries are ongoing to arrest them."

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting crime number 13170261004 or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.