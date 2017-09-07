Man sustains head injuries in fall from Scarborough pier

A has sustained head injuries after falling 20ft from Scarborough's east pier.

Scarborough and Burniston Coastguard teams were called at 1.20pm today (September 7) to reports of a man, believed to be in his 50s, having fallen from the pier on to the rocks.

Scarborough RNLI and Yorkshire Ambulance service also attended the scene where the casualty was extracted from the rocks on a stretcher and placed in the inshore lifeboat.

The crew took the man to a waiting ambulance on the Golden Ball slipway with the extent of his injuries currently unknown.

A coastguard spokesman said: "If you see anyone in difficulty on the coast dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard."