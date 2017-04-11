Man targeted by thief while riding his mobility scooter

A man was targeted by a thief while riding on his mobility scooter in Grimsby.

The theft happened on Friday, at around 9pm, when a woman approached the victim while he was riding along Freeman Street.

She asked him for a cigarette, before grabbing him by the throat and stealing his wallet, which contained cash and a photograph.

Police said the man tried to defend himself and was in a tussle with the suspect.

Officers are now trying to trace the woman involved in the incident.

She is described as white, in her 20s, of slim build and 5ft 6ins tall, with long dark hair in a ponytail.

The woman was wearing jeans and had visible tattoos on her neck and arms.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference 2262650.