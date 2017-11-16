Man 'threatened with bladed weapon' during Hull road rage incident

Have your say

A man was threatened with a bladed weapon during a road rage incident in Hull.

Police said the man was threatened with the weapon in Paragon Street, at about 11.30pm, on November 4.

It happened after two men were involved in a argument after their cars nearly collided.

Humberside Police today appealed for witnesses to the altercation.

A force spokesperson said: "One of the men allegedly pulled out a weapon and threatened the other.

"No one was hurt."

The suspect has been described as being of middle eastern appearance, 5ft 6ins tall, with short dark hair and wearing a grey jumper.

He was driving a grey Vauxhall Astra, the spokesperson added.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting log 660 of November 4.