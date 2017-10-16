Man threatens woman with hammer and snatches bag in Dewsbury shopping centre robbery

A man threatened a woman with a hammer and demanded her phone during a robbery in a Dewsbury shopping centre.

Kirklees CID today said officers would like to speak to anyone who has information after the offence between 3pm and 3.30pm on Wednesday, October 11 outside the Poundland store in the Princess of Wales Shopping Centre.

Detective Constable Jordan Bower of Kirklees CID said: “This was clearly a very frightening experience for the victim and we would like to speak to anyone who saw the robbery or who saw a man and woman fitting this description in shopping centre shortly before or after the offence took place.

The victim felt a pull on her handbag and when she turned round, saw a white woman trying to steal from it.

The 21-year-old tried to flee but was confronted by a man who threatened her with a hammer and demanded her phone.

The man then took her bag and made off with it.

The female culprit was described as about 20-years-old, 5ft 5ins tall and of a skinny build with dark brown shoulder length hair. She was seen wearing a dark green jacket.

The man was about 30 years-old, 5ft 9ins tall, thin, and clean shaven with dark coloured short hair. He was wearing a tracksuit and carrying a hammer, police said.

Det ConBower said: “Anyone who has information should contact Kirklees District CID on 101 referencing crime number 13170472098.

“Information can also be given anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.”