Man thrown from 'stolen car' after crash with vehicle and tree in Hull

A man was thrown from a car, believed to have been stolen, after it crashed into another vehicle and a tree in Hull.

The collision involving the Vauxhall Astra happened at 2.50am today (Monday), at Boothferry Road.

Police said a man was thrown from the car during the collision, and has sustained serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Other people are believed to have been involved in the collision but left the scene before emergency services arrived.

They may be injured.

A Humberside Police spokesperson said: "We believe the Astra was stolen in a burglary along with another vehicle, a black Volkswagen Golf.

"The Golf has not yet been located."

The road was closed at 3am and remains closed while collision investigators are at the scene and the vehicle is recovered.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting log 34 of September 18.