Man to appear in court after head on smash with police car

A man has been charged following a head on collision with a police car in Todmorden in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Mark McWhir, 42, of Orchan Road Todmorden, will appear before Bradford Magistrates’ Court on November 29, charged with driving without due care and attention and driving while unfit through alcohol.

Two male police officers from the local neighbourhood patrol team were taken to hospital and treated for whiplash type injuries before returning to duty and completing their night shift.